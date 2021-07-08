In 2019, the city of Crystal replaced its portable message board and donated the old board to the Minnesota Children’s Museum.
The museum replaced the board’s processor and other parts, converting the sign into the Big Orange Dance Machine, an interactive dance experience. People use foot pedals to pick a series of dance moves and then join an animated character in performing a dance.
The dance machine will be taken to various public spaces across the Twin Cities in 2021.
For more information, visit mcm.org/big-orange-dance-machine.
