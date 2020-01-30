Council recognition comes after mandatory six-month probationary period
The Crystal City Council received and recognized K-9 officer Leo during a presentation at the Jan. 21 meeting.
Police Chief Stephanie Revering introduced Leo to the council and described why Leo is being recognized after working patrol for six months with his handler, Officer Caleb Selin.
“As you know, we tend to hold off until officers are off probation and technically Leo was off probation status last month,” Revering told the council.
Revering also provided a short history of the K-9 program in Crystal.
The program was started several years ago with K-9 Rocco, who retired in 2018.
Selin and Leo graduated from the St. Paul K-9 training program in the spring of 2019 and Leo began his duties last June.
“I want you to know how important Leo is ... ,” Revering said. “He is a bit of an ‘Energizer bunny.’ He has done great work for us thus far and we’re excited for his future and his career here in Crystal.”
She went on to describe the difference between Rocco and Leo: “If you remember Rocco, Leo has a little bit of a different temperament ... there’s a reason for that ... it’s that Malinois part that makes him a little bit more hyper. He is phenomenal at what he does, so we’re very proud.”
Revering also said a few words about Selin: “Everybody loves this dog and he knows this. However, Caleb has done a tremendous job with continuing our K-9 program and has done an outstanding job in training Leo.”
When asked about how Leo behaves at home, Selin said he is very well-behaved and enjoys spending time with his family.
“He lives at home and does well with my family. He’s a sociable dog. He likes people,” Selin said.
A fundraiser for the K-9 program in Crystal will be Sunday, March 15, with registration starting at 10:30 a.m. at New Hope Bowl, 7107 42nd Ave. N.
Bowling will begin at 11 a.m. and a luncheon with raffle prizes will follow at the Charles Knaeble VFW Post 494, 5222 Bass Lake Road, Crystal.
