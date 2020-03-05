family fun

Family Fun Night in Crystal is set for 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 6, at the community center.

Inflatables, bingo and other activities will be part of the Family Fun Night 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive N.

The event will also include bingo and concessions will be sold. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Info: 763-531-1000, customerservice@crystalmn.gov or crystalmn.gov

