The Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale Citizens’ Police Academy is being offered for adults of all ages and backgrounds living, working or worshipping within the three cities who want to learn more about their local police department.
The no-cost classes will run six weeks, starting in September. Space is limited and participants must commit to attend all six classes. A brief background check is conducted on all applicants.
The classes will be held 6-9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 3, to Oct. 8.
The deadline for application is Sunday, Aug. 30.
Most instructors are New Hope, Crystal or Robbinsdale police officers.
Topics include patrol tactics, investigations, narcotics, crime scene processing, juvenile crime, dispatching, court procedures, use of force, canine demonstrations and crime prevention strategies.
For more information, contact your city’s police department academy coordinator:
• Crystal - call Sgt. Justin Tourville at 763-531-1060 or email JustinTourville@crystalmn.gov;
• New Hope - call Sgt. Doug Brunner at 763-531-1086 or email dbrunner@ci.new-hope.mn.us; and
• Robbinsdale - call Officer Casey Landherr at 763-531-1220 or email clandherr@ci.robbinsdlae.mn.us.
