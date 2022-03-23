A Crystal resident is working to raise $50,000 in support of blood cancer research and patient care.
The effort from Justin Ayd is part of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Man and Woman of the Year program, a 10-week philanthropic competition for leaders in local communities across the United States.
As a nominee for the 2022 LLS Man of the Year award, Ayd is working to organize events and spread the word about his campaign. He is one of three Minnesota residents nominated for this year’s award.
If Ayd reaches his fundraising goal by May 7, a research grant will be established in honor of his wife Jenn, who is 13 years cancer free after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2008.
“I’m doing this work because of the experience my wife went through,” Ayd said.
The experience would lead Ayd to assisting his mother-in-law with her LLS Woman of the Year campaign, which led to Ayd working directly with LLS. Utilizing his filmmaking skills, Ayd has spent the past seven years creating micro-documentaries featuring child cancer patients and their families for the LLS Man and Woman of the Year Grand Finale Galas.
In making the short documentary films, Ayd has visited with child cancer patients and their families to hear and share their stories.
“I’m always happy to put together these stories, but it is a draining experience and I am just the person assembling their stories,” he said, adding that he’s currently preparing a few micro-documentaries and stories that will soon begin launching online and will continue to be posted through mid-April.
“So far, we have four micro-docs in the cue and four written articles that we’re going to be posting,” he said.
Ayd is calling his overall campaign Engines of Solidarity and has released a campaign pitch video in which he explains that he’s running in honor of his wife and the children and parents he’s worked with over the years who’ve invited him into their homes and shared their personal stories.
“This campaign is for those whose lives have forever changed, for the families looking for answers and those that have yet to face their battle,” Ayd says in the video. “No matter where you come from, what your situation looks like, how severe your diagnosis is – you are never in this fight alone.”
Ayd said he’s working on planning several fundraising events, including a steak fry hosted by the Crystal Lions Club that will be 5-7 p.m. April 13, at the Crystal VFW, 5222 Bass Lake Rd.
To purchase tickets to the steak fry and to learn more about the campaign, upcoming fundraising events and ways to contribute, visit eos-mn.org or follow @enginesofsolidarity on Facebook and Instagram.
