The city of Crystal has received a site plan application for a new medical clinic just off County Road 81 near the Crystal Airport.
Odam Medical Group, a family practice and medical clinic currently serving patients in Minneapolis and St. Cloud, has purchased the former Rostamo’s Bar and Grill at 6014 Lakeland Ave. N. and is proposing to demolish the existing building and construct a medical clinic on the site.
The three-story clinic would contain a total of 19,000 square feet split evenly among the floors. Under the proposal, only the first floor would be built initially and would include five medical clinic exam and treatment rooms. Construction of the second and third floors would happen in a later phase.
According to Odam Medical Group, the clinic would initially focus on five objectives: primary care for around 20 patients a day, Social Security disability care for 5-10 patients a day, immigration exams for around 5 patients each day, vaccinations for 10-50 walk-in patients each day as well as COVID-19 testing with drive-through stations and COVID-19 treatment using monoclonal antibody infusions.
The clinic would have standard 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours of operation and the property would ultimately have 44 parking spaces, with 27 spaces being constructed initially and 17 spaces added when the upper floors are built. The existing parking lot would be repaved and restriped after construction of the new building and installation of sidewalk, landscaping and curbs. Two new driveways would allow vehicles to enter and exit from Lakeland Avenue North.
The site is currently zoned for commercial use, and an outpatient clinic is considered a permitted use by the city. The medical building would be located next to a low density residential district. An existing wood fence along the east property line and added shrubs would be used as screening along the parking lot.
According to the proposal, the clinic would be a “much-needed facility that will fit nicely in this community” and provide “access to state-of-art imaging tests and a laboratory for blood work, urinalysis and other testing.”
The Crystal Planning Commission will consider the site plan application and host a public hearing for the project during their meeting on Monday, March 14. Following the public hearing, the commission is expected to make a recommendation to the city council for their meeting on Tuesday, April 5.
