The Crystal Reserve Unit recently took possession of a new dedicated squad car, a repurposed police vehicle.
The city’s reserve unit is staffed by residents who volunteer patrolling neighborhoods, working events in the city, assisting officers and conducting community outreach.
The reserve officers assist the department with police-related and civic duties including bike and squad patrols and the bike rodeo and new reserve hiring committees.
The police reserve unit is looking for adult volunteers of all ages and backgrounds. If interested in becoming a member of the reserves, applicants will undergo a thorough background check and interview process.
All applicants must be a U.S. Citizen, have a valid Minnesota driver’s license, a good driving record and a clean criminal history.
Info: Call 763-531-1014 or stop at the Crystal Police Department, 4141 Douglas Dr., to request an application.
(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
