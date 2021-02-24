crystal car

Included in the department’s Feb. 10-16 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 10 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North, 5500 block of West Broadway, 5500 block of Yates Avenue North.

Feb. 11 - Assault with a dangerous weapon on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4700 block of Quail Avenue North.

Feb. 12 - Theft on the 5500 block of Toledo Avenue North.

Feb. 13 - Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Theft of a vehicle on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North, 5900 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

Feb. 14 - No activity reported.

Feb. 15 - No activity reported.

Feb. 16 - No activity reported.

