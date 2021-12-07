Included in the department’s Nov. 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 23 - Theft-take/use/transfer property without consent at 7000 block of 57th Avenue North.

- Careless driving and failure to stop for stop sign at Medicine Lake Road and Zane Avenue North.

- Collision with unattended vehicle at 5200 block of West Broadway.

Nov. 24 - Receiving stolen property and feeling officer in motor vehicle at 4000 block of West Broadway.

- Theft-take/use/transfer property without consent at 5300 block of Hanson Court North.

- Feeling officer in a motor vehicle and driving after cancellation at 200 block of Willow Bend.

- Brawling or fighting at 5500 block of West Broadway.

Nov. 26 - Two fifth degree drug possession offenses at 5400 block of Winnetka Avenue North

Nov. 27 - Collision with unattended vehicle at 5600 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North

Nov. 28 - Receiving stolen property at 63rd Avenue North and County Road 81.

- Assault in the fourth degree by throwing/transferring bodily fluids on a peace offer at 5100 block of Angeline Avenue North.

Nov. 29 - Fleeing officer in a motor vehicle at 42nd Avenue North and Adair Avenue North.

