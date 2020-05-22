Included in the department’s reports for May 12 to 19 were these incidents:

May 13- Fifth-degree assault on the 5600 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Fifth-degree possession of a not small amount of marijuana near the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 00 block of Willow Bend.

May 14- Theft on the 5700 block of Oregon Court North.

- Two instances of theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

May 18- Forgery on the 5600 block of West Broadway.

- Multiple reports of theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

May 19- Use of a stolen card on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Multiple reports of theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

Included in the department’s reports for May 12 to 19 were these arrests:

May 13- A 35-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

-A 40-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for having a warrant and theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

May 14- A 34-year-old Crystal man was arrested on a warrant on the 5300 block of 48th Avenue North.

-A 23-year-old man was arrested for violating a no-contact order near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Highway 100.

May 15- A 34-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard.

-A 48-year-old Elk River woman was arrested for driving after suspension and intending to escape motor vehicle tax on the 5200 block of County Road 81.

-A 28-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for not having a driver’s license and on a warrant on the 5900 block of West Broadway.

May 16- A 34-year-old Crystal man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 4300 block of Zane Avenue North.

-A 56-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for first-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of County Road 81 and Bass Lake Road.

May 17- A 38-year-old Elk River man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.

May 18- A 35-year-old man was arrested for fleeing a police officer, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, assault and obstructing the legal process on the 4500 block of Douglas Drive.

