Included in the department’s Sept. 7-13 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 7 - Arson on the 7000 block of 57th Avenue North

- Theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North

- Theft of a vehicle on the 5300 block of Edgewood Avenue North

- Obstruction on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

- Robbery and fighting on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North

- Misuse of credit card on the 5500 block of West Broadway

- Brawling on the 5500 block of West Broadway

Sept. 8 - Theft on the 3700 block of Jersey Avenue North; 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North

- Vehicle recovered on the 7200 block of Valley Place North

Sept. 9 - Warrant arrest at the intersection of Douglas Drive North and 47th Avenue North

Sept. 10 - Robbery on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North

- Counterfeit currency on the 5300 block of West Broadway

- Tampering with a vehicle, drugs, receiving stolen property, obstruction on the 5500 block of West Broadway

Sept. 11 - K9 assistance for another agency

Sept. 12 - No activity reported

Sept. 13 - No activity reported

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

