Included in the department’s Sept. 7-13 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 7 - Arson on the 7000 block of 57th Avenue North
- Theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North
- Theft of a vehicle on the 5300 block of Edgewood Avenue North
- Obstruction on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
- Robbery and fighting on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North
- Misuse of credit card on the 5500 block of West Broadway
- Brawling on the 5500 block of West Broadway
Sept. 8 - Theft on the 3700 block of Jersey Avenue North; 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North
- Vehicle recovered on the 7200 block of Valley Place North
Sept. 9 - Warrant arrest at the intersection of Douglas Drive North and 47th Avenue North
Sept. 10 - Robbery on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North
- Counterfeit currency on the 5300 block of West Broadway
- Tampering with a vehicle, drugs, receiving stolen property, obstruction on the 5500 block of West Broadway
Sept. 11 - K9 assistance for another agency
Sept. 12 - No activity reported
Sept. 13 - No activity reported
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.