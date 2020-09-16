crystal police badge

Included in the department’s Sept. 4 to 9 reports were these incidents:

Assault

Sept. 4 - 5100 block of 56th Avenue North

Damage to property

Sept. 5 - 6000 block of 56th Avenue North; 3300 block of Douglas Drive North

Drugs

Sept. 4 - Intersection of Bass Lake Road and Jersey Avenue North

Sept. 8 - 5500 block of West Broadway

Fleeing an officer

Sept. 4 - Intersection of West Broadway and 55th Avenue North

Theft

Sept. 4 - 3200 block of Xenia Avenue North

Sept. 8 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North; 5300 block of West Broadway

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Load comments