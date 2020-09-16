Included in the department’s Sept. 4 to 9 reports were these incidents:
Assault
Sept. 4 - 5100 block of 56th Avenue North
Damage to property
Sept. 5 - 6000 block of 56th Avenue North; 3300 block of Douglas Drive North
Drugs
Sept. 4 - Intersection of Bass Lake Road and Jersey Avenue North
Sept. 8 - 5500 block of West Broadway
Fleeing an officer
Sept. 4 - Intersection of West Broadway and 55th Avenue North
Theft
Sept. 4 - 3200 block of Xenia Avenue North
Sept. 8 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North; 5300 block of West Broadway
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
