Included in the department’s Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 reports were these incidents:
Assault
Oct 1 - 5500 block of Unity Avenue North
Theft
Sept. 30 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North, 5100 block of Douglas Drive North
Oct. 1 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
Oct. 3 - 5500 block of West Broadway
Oct. 4 - 5500 block of Yates Avenue North
Domestic assault
Sept. 30 - 5700 block of Perry Avenue North; 5400 block of Perry Avenue North; 5400 block of 34th Place North
Oct. 6 - 5700 block of Adair Avenue North
Threat of violence
Oct. 1 - 5100 block of Hanson Court North
Oct. 6 - 3300 block of Douglas Drive North
Trespassing
Oct. 4 - 5500 block of West Broadway
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
