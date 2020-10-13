crystal badge

Included in the department’s Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 reports were these incidents:

Assault

Oct 1 - 5500 block of Unity Avenue North

Theft

Sept. 30 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North, 5100 block of Douglas Drive North

Oct. 1 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

Oct. 3 - 5500 block of West Broadway

Oct. 4 - 5500 block of Yates Avenue North

Domestic assault

Sept. 30 - 5700 block of Perry Avenue North; 5400 block of Perry Avenue North; 5400 block of 34th Place North

Oct. 6 - 5700 block of Adair Avenue North

Threat of violence

Oct. 1 - 5100 block of Hanson Court North

Oct. 6 - 3300 block of Douglas Drive North

Trespassing

Oct. 4 - 5500 block of West Broadway

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

