Included in the department’s Sept. 28 through Oct. 4 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 28 - Theft of a motor vehicle, misuse of credit card on the 5200 block of Xenia Avenue North
- Check forgery on the 6300 block of 55th Avenue North
- Burglary on the 3500 block of Major Avenue North
- Damage to property on the 4800 block of 56th Avenue North
Sept. 29 - Damage to property on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North
- Burglary on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North; 5600 block of Lakeland Avenue North
- Theft and tampering with a vehicle on the 5300 block of Angeline Avenue North; intersection of Lakeland Avenue North and 60th Avenue North
Sept. 30 - Fraud on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5500 block of Broadway Avenue North
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
Oct. 1 - Weapons complaint on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North
- Theft on the 900 block of Willow Bend
- Damage to property on the 200 block of Willow Bend
- Damage to squad car at the intersection of 46th Avenue North and Boone Avenue North
Oct. 2 - Weapons offense at the intersection of Dudley Avenue North and West Broadway
Oct. 3 - Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle
- Receiving stolen property at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and France Avenue North
- Assault on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
Oct. 4 - Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North
- Drugs, obstruction and fleeing a police officer in a vehicle on the 4000 block of West Broadway
- Fleeing a police officer at the intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.