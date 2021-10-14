crystal logo

Included in the department’s Sept. 28 through Oct. 4 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 28 - Theft of a motor vehicle, misuse of credit card on the 5200 block of Xenia Avenue North

- Check forgery on the 6300 block of 55th Avenue North

- Burglary on the 3500 block of Major Avenue North

- Damage to property on the 4800 block of 56th Avenue North

Sept. 29 - Damage to property on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North

- Burglary on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North; 5600 block of Lakeland Avenue North

- Theft and tampering with a vehicle on the 5300 block of Angeline Avenue North; intersection of Lakeland Avenue North and 60th Avenue North

Sept. 30 - Fraud on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5500 block of Broadway Avenue North

- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

Oct. 1 - Weapons complaint on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North

- Theft on the 900 block of Willow Bend

- Damage to property on the 200 block of Willow Bend

- Damage to squad car at the intersection of 46th Avenue North and Boone Avenue North

Oct. 2 - Weapons offense at the intersection of Dudley Avenue North and West Broadway

Oct. 3 - Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle

- Receiving stolen property at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and France Avenue North

- Assault on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Oct. 4 - Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North

- Drugs, obstruction and fleeing a police officer in a vehicle on the 4000 block of West Broadway

- Fleeing a police officer at the intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Load comments