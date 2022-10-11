Included in the department’s Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 27 - Warrant arrest on the 6700 block of Corvallis Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Major Avenue North and 36th Avenue North.
Sept. 28 - Fourth-degree assault of a police officer and trespassing on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
Sept. 29 - Using or brandishing a replica firearm or BB gun while on school property near the corner of 51st Place North and West Broadway.
Sept. 30 - Theft on the 5900 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
- Careless driving near the corner of 63rd Avenue North and County Road 81.
Oct. 1 - Financial transaction card fraud on the 4100 block of Jersey Avenue North.
- Trespassing on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
- Trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Second-degree driving while impaired and driving after license cancellation on the 6800 block of 47th Avenue North.
Oct. 2 - Theft on the 5200 block of West Broadway.
- Animal bite on the 5400 block of Xenia Avenue North.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
- Possession or sale of a small amount of marijuana on the 3400 block of Regent Avenue North.
Oct. 3 - Financial transaction card fraud on the 3900 block of Idaho Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4200 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7300 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.
