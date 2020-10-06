crystal police badge

Included in the department’s Sept. 23 to 30 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 24 - Threat of violence on 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Damage to property near the intersection of Jersey and 36th avenues north.

- Theft on the 6200 block of 56th Avenue North.

- Drugs, guns, and obstruction on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North.

Sept. 25 - Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

Sept. 27 - Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

