Included in the department’s Sept. 21-27 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 21 - Vehicle abandonment on the 6300 block of Brentwood Avenue North

Sept. 22 - Unlawful littering on the 3400 block of Lilac Drive North

- Damage to property on the 5300 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Sept. 23 - Warrant arrest made at the intersection of Lakeland Avenue North and Lombardy Lane

- Mail theft on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue North

Sept. 24 - Fleeing a police officer at the intersection of West Broadway and 47th Avenue North

- K-9 assisted with another agency at the intersection of Lake Drive and France Avenue North

- Obstruction on the 5300 block of Jersey Avenue North

Sept. 25 - Warrant arrest made at the intersection of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81

- Harassment on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North

- Warrant arrest at the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100

Sept. 26 - No incidents reported

Sept. 27 - Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Kyle Avenue North; 5300 block of Lakeland Avenue North

- Found property on the 5500 block of West Broadway

- Burglary on the 5500 block of 57th Avenue North; 5700 block of Adair Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

