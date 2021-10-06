Included in the department’s Sept. 21-27 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 21 - Vehicle abandonment on the 6300 block of Brentwood Avenue North
Sept. 22 - Unlawful littering on the 3400 block of Lilac Drive North
- Damage to property on the 5300 block of Lakeland Avenue North
Sept. 23 - Warrant arrest made at the intersection of Lakeland Avenue North and Lombardy Lane
- Mail theft on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue North
Sept. 24 - Fleeing a police officer at the intersection of West Broadway and 47th Avenue North
- K-9 assisted with another agency at the intersection of Lake Drive and France Avenue North
- Obstruction on the 5300 block of Jersey Avenue North
Sept. 25 - Warrant arrest made at the intersection of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81
- Harassment on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North
- Warrant arrest at the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100
Sept. 26 - No incidents reported
Sept. 27 - Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Kyle Avenue North; 5300 block of Lakeland Avenue North
- Found property on the 5500 block of West Broadway
- Burglary on the 5500 block of 57th Avenue North; 5700 block of Adair Avenue North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
