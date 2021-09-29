crystal logo

Included in the department’s Sept. 14-20 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 14 - Vehicle recovered on the 4200 block of Louisiana Avenue North

Sept. 15 - Theft on the 5300 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North; 300 block of Willow Bend

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 5900 block of 56th Avenue North

Sept. 16 - Assisted other agency at the intersection of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North

- Warrant arrest at the intersection of Lake Drive and County Road 81; 5700 block of County Road 81

- Robbery on the 6300 block of 27th Avenue North

- Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North

- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

Sept. 17 - Warrant arrest made at the intersection of 47th Avenue North and County Road 81

- Fraud on the 5500 block of West Broadway

- Threats made on the 3800 block of Zane Avenue North

Sept. 18 - Theft and misuse of a credit card on the 5000 block of 49th Avenue North

- Theft on the 4900 block of West Broadway; 6800 block of Bass Lake Road

- Unlawful discharge of a fire arm and assault on the 3100 block of Welcome Avenue North

- Damage to property on the 7300 block of 56th Avenue North

Sept. 19 - Illegal weapons possession at the intersection of 63rd Avenue North and County Road 81

- Vehicle recovered on the 6300 block of 60th Avenue North

Sept. 20 - Theft, discharge of a firearm within a municipality and carrying without a permit on the 6400 block of 50th Avenue North

- False representation for unemployment benefits on the 6400 block of 50th Avenue North

- Card fraud on the 5200 block of Fairview Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

