Included in the department’s Oct. 25-31 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 25 - Traffic collision on the 6700 block of Dudley Avenue North.
Oct. 26 - Speeding, giving an officer a false name, driving without a valid license and fleeing an officer on the 5500 block of Sherburne Avenue North.
- Theft and trespass notice served on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Oct. 27 - Theft on the 5600 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Oct. 28 - First-degree damage to property on the 6600 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Robbery on the 300 block of Willow Bend.
Oct. 28 - Trespass notice served on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Oct. 29 - Motor vehicle property damage on the 4500 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft, trespassing and fleeing an officer on the 5600 block of West Broadway.
- Trespass notice served on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Trespass notice served on the 6200 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Trespass notice served on the 5600 block of West Broadway.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
Oct. 30 - Driver failed to stop after traffic collision near the corner of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle and fleeing an officer near the corner of West Broadway and 60th Avenue North.
- Theft by swindle on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
Oct. 31 - Theft on the 5500 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
