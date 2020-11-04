crystal badge

Included in the Oct. 21 to 27 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 21 - Domestic assault on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Abandoned vehicle on the 5600 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

Oct. 22 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

Oct. 23 - Assault on the 6100 block of Kentucky Avenue North.

Oct. 25 - Theft on the 6100 block of 32nd Avenue North and on the 300 block of Willow Bend.

Oct. 26 - Insurance fraud on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Receiving stolen property, fleeing an officer and firearm violation at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

