Included in the Oct. 21 to 27 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 21 - Domestic assault on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Abandoned vehicle on the 5600 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
Oct. 22 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
Oct. 23 - Assault on the 6100 block of Kentucky Avenue North.
Oct. 25 - Theft on the 6100 block of 32nd Avenue North and on the 300 block of Willow Bend.
Oct. 26 - Insurance fraud on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Receiving stolen property, fleeing an officer and firearm violation at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
