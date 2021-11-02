Included in the department’s Oct. 19-25 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 19 - A case involving multiple offenses at the intersection of Douglas Drive North and 42nd Avenue North involving a person fleeing an officer in a vehicle, speeding, careless driving and receiving stolen property

- Theft of a vehicle on the 6900 block of 54th Avenue North

Oct. 20 - Damage to property on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North

- A case involving multiple offenses on the 7300 block of 56th Avenue North involving burglary, possession of stolen tools, stolen checks, identity theft and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property

Oct. 21 - Trespassing and theft on the 5600 block of West Broadway

Oct. 22 - Careless driving and fleeing an officer in a vehicle at the corner of 62nd Avenue North and Sumter Avenue North

- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend

- Damage to property at the corner of 36th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North

Oct. 23 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired, underage drinking and driving, and driving after license suspension on the 4700 block of County Road 81

Oct. 24 - Robbery on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and giving an officer a false name/identification on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North

