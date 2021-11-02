Included in the department’s Oct. 19-25 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 19 - A case involving multiple offenses at the intersection of Douglas Drive North and 42nd Avenue North involving a person fleeing an officer in a vehicle, speeding, careless driving and receiving stolen property
- Theft of a vehicle on the 6900 block of 54th Avenue North
Oct. 20 - Damage to property on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North
- A case involving multiple offenses on the 7300 block of 56th Avenue North involving burglary, possession of stolen tools, stolen checks, identity theft and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property
Oct. 21 - Trespassing and theft on the 5600 block of West Broadway
Oct. 22 - Careless driving and fleeing an officer in a vehicle at the corner of 62nd Avenue North and Sumter Avenue North
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend
- Damage to property at the corner of 36th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North
Oct. 23 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired, underage drinking and driving, and driving after license suspension on the 4700 block of County Road 81
Oct. 24 - Robbery on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and giving an officer a false name/identification on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North
