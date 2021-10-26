crystal logo

Included in the department’s Oct. 12-18 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 12 - A case involving multiple offenses at the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100 involving fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, receiving stolen property and giving an officer a false name/identification

Oct. 13 - Theft on the 4300 block of Welcome Avenue North

- Damage to property on the 5700 block of West Broadway Avenue

Oct. 15 - Theft on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North

- Robbery at the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Hampshire Avenue North

- Theft on the 3200 block of Yates Avenue North

Oct. 17 - A case involving multiple offenses on the 6900 block of Lakeland Avenue North involving possession of stolen tools, theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing an officer in a vehicle

