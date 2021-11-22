Included in the department’s Nov. 9-15 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 9 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 5700 block of 56th Avenue North.
Nov. 10 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired at the corner of 36th Avenue North and Xenia Avenue North.
Nov. 10 - Theft-by swindle on the 5600 block of Maryland Avenue North.
- Identity theft on the 5300 block of Corvallis Avenue North.
Nov. 11 - Simple robbery on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Nov. 12 - A case involving multiple offenses including theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, giving an officer a false name or identification, escaping from custody, fleeing an officer and fourth-degree assault against an officer.
- First-degree burglary on the 4600 block of Zane Avenue North.
Nov. 14 - Third-degree driving while impaired at 56th Avenue North and West Broadway.
Nov. 15 - Theft of a motor vehicle on the 3400 block of Zane Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue.
