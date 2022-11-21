Included in the department’s Nov. 8-14 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 8 - Warrant arrest near the corner of Duluth Street and Highway 100.
Nov. 9 - Warrant arrest on the 56th Avenue North.
- Driving after license revocation near the corner Lakeland Avenue North and Lombardy Lane.
- Possession of counterfeit currency on the 3500 block of Willow Bend.
Nov. 10 - First-degree burglary, carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping on the 5300 block of Hanson Court North.
- Theft on the 5100 block of Quail Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
- Failure to notify owner of damaged property following a traffic collision on the 3500 block of Noble Avenue North.
- Third-degree damage to property and recklessly discharging a firearm on the 2700 block of Florida Avenue North.
Nov. 11 - Warrant arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 7300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage and failure to stop for traffic control signal near the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and County Road 81.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 8300 block of 32nd Place North.
- Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Colorado Avenue North and 42nd Avenue North.
- First-degree aggravated robbery on the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
Nov. 13 - Second-degree driving while impaired near the corner of County Road 81 and Crystal Airport Road.
- Financial transaction card fraud and identity theft on the 6900 block of Corvallis Avenue North.
- Second-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Welcome Avenue North and 36th Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
- Theft and giving an officer a false name on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Nov. 14 - First-degree damage to property on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North.
- First-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
