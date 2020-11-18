POLICE LIGHTS

Included in the department’s Nov. 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 4 - Assault on 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Fraud on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

Nov. 5 - Trespassing on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Criminal neglect on the 6400 block of Corvallis Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5200 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Property damage on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North.

Nov. 6 - Burglary on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Forgery on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Identity theft on the 3100 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

- Property damage on the 4700 block of Welcome Avenue North.

Nov. 7 - Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Drugs at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Winnetka Avenue North.

Nov. 8 - Fraud on the 4800 block of Zane Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

Nov. 9 - Receiving stolen property on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Damage to property on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 7800 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Identity theft on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

