Included in the department’s Nov. 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 4 - Assault on 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Fraud on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Nov. 5 - Trespassing on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Criminal neglect on the 6400 block of Corvallis Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5200 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Property damage on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
Nov. 6 - Burglary on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Forgery on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Identity theft on the 3100 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.
- Property damage on the 4700 block of Welcome Avenue North.
Nov. 7 - Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Drugs at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Winnetka Avenue North.
Nov. 8 - Fraud on the 4800 block of Zane Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Nov. 9 - Receiving stolen property on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Damage to property on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 7800 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Identity theft on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
