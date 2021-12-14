Included in the department’s Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 30 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle at the corner of Highway 100 and Interstate 94.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Third-degree burglary on the 3200 block of Douglas Drive North.
Dec. 1 - Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle at the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 394.
- Theft and financial transaction card fraud on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Third-degree driving while impaired at the corner of County Road 81 and Crystal Airport Road.
Dec. 2 - Third-degree damage to property, possession/sale of a small amount of marijuana, trespassing and giving an officer a false name on the 6500 block of 59th Avenue North.
- Check forgery on the 5300 block of Maryland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
Dec. 3 - Threats of violence and carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place on the 5200 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 4 - First-degree driving while impaired within 10 years of three or more prior impaired driving incidents at the corner of Douglas Drive North and 39th Avenue North.
- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 7000 block of Valley Place North.
- Theft on the 2800 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
Dec. 5 - Fifth-degree assault on the 5200 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Second-degree driving while impaired on the 5000 block of 60th Avenue North.
Dec. 6 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired, speeding and driving after revocation of license at the corner of County Road 81 and 56th Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 4700 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property and tampering with a motor vehicle at the corner of 53rd Avenue North and Georgia Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.