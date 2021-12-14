Included in the department’s Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 30 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle at the corner of Highway 100 and Interstate 94.

- Financial transaction card fraud on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

- Third-degree burglary on the 3200 block of Douglas Drive North.

Dec. 1 - Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle at the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 394.

- Theft and financial transaction card fraud on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

- Third-degree driving while impaired at the corner of County Road 81 and Crystal Airport Road.

Dec. 2 - Third-degree damage to property, possession/sale of a small amount of marijuana, trespassing and giving an officer a false name on the 6500 block of 59th Avenue North.

- Check forgery on the 5300 block of Maryland Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

Dec. 3 - Threats of violence and carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place on the 5200 block of West Broadway.

Dec. 4 - First-degree driving while impaired within 10 years of three or more prior impaired driving incidents at the corner of Douglas Drive North and 39th Avenue North.

- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 7000 block of Valley Place North.

- Theft on the 2800 block of Hampshire Avenue North.

Dec. 5 - Fifth-degree assault on the 5200 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.

- Second-degree driving while impaired on the 5000 block of 60th Avenue North.

Dec. 6 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired, speeding and driving after revocation of license at the corner of County Road 81 and 56th Avenue North.

- Third-degree burglary on the 4700 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Receiving stolen property and tampering with a motor vehicle at the corner of 53rd Avenue North and Georgia Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.

