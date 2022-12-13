Included in the department’s Nov. 29 through Dec. 5 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 29 - Warrant arrest on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft by swindle on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
Nov. 30 - Abandoning a motor vehicle on a property without consent of the property owner on the 6500 block of 58th Avenue North.
- Check forgery and theft on the 3500 block of Perry Avenue North.
- First-degree property damage and theft on the 3500 block of Quail Avenue North.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 6500 block of 52nd Avenue North.
- Animal at large on the 5600 block of 32nd Avenue North.
Dec. 1 - Abandoning a motor vehicle on a property without consent of the property owner on the 5100 block of Angeline Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 2 - Identity theft on the 5200 block of Unity Court North.
- Driver failed to stop after traffic collision on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Warrant arrest on the 5700 block of Orchard Avenue North.
- Driving while impaired near the corner of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
Dec. 3 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired and driving without a valid license near the corner of Winnetka Avenue North and 36th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of Georgia Avenue North and 36th Avenue North.
Dec. 4 - Warrant arrest on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Dec. 5 - Third-degree driving while impaired, driving without a valid license and obstructing the legal process near the corner of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North.
