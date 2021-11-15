Included in the department’s Nov. 2-8 reports were these incidents:

crystal police badge

Nov. 2 - Possession of dangerous weapons and driving while shooting toward an occupied motor vehicle or building on the 5600 block of Perry Avenue North.

- Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance on the 5600 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Nov. 3 - Theft on the 4700 block of Yates Avenue North.

- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.

- First-degree aggravated robbery and possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place.

Nov. 4 - Theft, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree damage to property on the 5000 Florida Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4200 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5400 block of West Broadway.

- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Nov. 5 - Financial transaction card fraud on the 4500 block of Nevada Avenue North.

- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

- Third-degree burglary on the 5600 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

- Trespassing and first-degree damage to property on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North.

Nov. 6 - Possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after license cancellation at the corner of 34th Avenue North and Noble Avenue North.

- Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle at the corner of Douglas Drive North and 42nd Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree driving while impaired at the corner of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.

Nov. 7 - Possession of drug paraphernalia at the corner of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North. 

- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 5900 block of Jersey Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 3300 block of Winpark Drive.

Nov. 8 - Trespassing and obstructing the legal process on the 6900 block of 50th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3600 block of Adair Avenue North.

- Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle at the corner of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments