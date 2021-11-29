Included in the department’s Nov. 16-22 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 16 - Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Nov. 17 - Theft on the 5600 block of Adair Avenue North.
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Nov. 18 - Financial transaction card fraud on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 4800 block of Regent Avenue North.
Nov. 19 - Theft of a motor vehicle on the 3100 block of Yukon Avenue North.
Nov. 21 - First-degree damage to property at the corner of 57th Avenue North and Elmhurst Avenue North.
- Theft and fleeing an officer on the 5600 block of Orchard Avenue North.
Nov. 22 - Fifth-degree sale of marijuana on the 3500 block of Douglas Drive North.
