Included in the department’s Nov. 15-21 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 15 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Quebec Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property near the corner of West Broadway and Bass Lake Road.
- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Driving while impaired and driving after license revocation near the corner of Winnetka Avenue North and Bass Lake Road.
Nov. 16 - Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Nov. 17 - Third-degree driving while impaired and driving after license revocation.
- Motor vehicle hit and run on the 5200 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 5200 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Driver failed to stop after a traffic collision near the corner of Nevada Avenue North and Bass Lake Road.
- Property damage, driving after license revocation, operating a vehicle with expired registration and failing to carry proof of car insurance near the corner of Xenia Avenue North and 48th Avenue North.
Nov. 18 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired on the 5300 block of Maryland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6600 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of Adair Avenue North and 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Nov. 19 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired and speeding near the corner of Kentucky Avenue North and 42nd Avenue North.
Nov. 20 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, first-degree damage to property and carrying a weapon in a public place near the corner of I-394 and Highway 100 South.
Nov. 21 - Trespass notice served on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
- Warrant arrest on the 5800 block of West Broadway.
