Included in the department’s Nov. 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 11 - Check forgery on the 4600 block of Hampshire Avenue North.

Nov. 12 - Theft on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.

Nov. 13 - Theft on the 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Robbery on the 5700 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Assault on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North.

Nov. 14 - Weapons violation on the 4900 block of West Broadway.

Nov. 15 - Disruption of 911 call on the 6300 block of 27th Avenue North.

- Assault on the 4500 block of Adair Avenue North.

- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North.

Nov. 16 - Vehicle abandonment at the intersections of 54th and Jersey avenues north and of 49th and Lakeland avenues north.

- Damage to property on the 3400 block of Major Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Fraud on the 8400 block of 32nd Avenue North.

- Theft of a vehicle on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

