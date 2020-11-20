Included in the department’s Nov. 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 11 - Check forgery on the 4600 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
Nov. 12 - Theft on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
Nov. 13 - Theft on the 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Robbery on the 5700 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Assault on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North.
Nov. 14 - Weapons violation on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
Nov. 15 - Disruption of 911 call on the 6300 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Assault on the 4500 block of Adair Avenue North.
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North.
Nov. 16 - Vehicle abandonment at the intersections of 54th and Jersey avenues north and of 49th and Lakeland avenues north.
- Damage to property on the 3400 block of Major Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Fraud on the 8400 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- Theft of a vehicle on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.