Included in the department’s May 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
May 5- Theft on the 4200 block of Hampshire Avenue North
May 6 - Theft on the 3000 block of Idaho Avenue
- Mail theft on the 5800 block of Elmhurst Avenue North
- Assault on the 4300 block of Welcome Avenue North
- Motor vehicle theft on the 5600 block of Brunswick Avenue North
May 7 - Assault on the 4800 block of Yates Avenue North
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5200 block of West Broadway
May 8 - Assault with a dangerous weapon on the 3200 block of Nevada Avenue
- Motor vehicle theft on the 5800 block of Rhode Island Avenue North
May 9 - Fleeing from an officer in a vehicle on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
May 10 - Theft on the 5700 block of Kentucky Avenue North; 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
- Assault on the 2000 block of Willow Bend
