Included in the department’s May 3-9 reports were these incidents:
May 3 - Driving after license revocation near the corner of Noble Avenue North and 35th Avenue North.
- Carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol and possessing a firearm after using a controlled substance near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Perry Avenue North.
May 4 - Third-degree driving while impaired on the 5800 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway Avenue.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5600 block of West Broadway Avenue.
- Animal bite on the 3300 block of Brunswick Avenue North.
May 5 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 6600 block of 44th Avenue North.
- An unlawful deposit of garbage on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 3400 block of Yates Avenue North.
- Theft and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
May 6 - Unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) on the 9200 block of James Avenue North.
May 7 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 37th Avenue North and Noble Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 5700 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Theft, tampering with a motor vehicle and aiding an offender on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4900 block of West Broadway Avenue.
May 8 - First-degree burglary and fourth-degree damage to property on the 3100 block of Aquila Avenue North.
- Traffic collision with an unattended vehicle on the 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue.
- Fifth-degree assault on the 3200 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Highway 100 and 42nd Avenue North.
May 9 - Second-degree arson on the 6400 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7600 block of 59th Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 7400 block of 59th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7700 block of 59th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7200 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- Theft on th 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue.
- Intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety near the corner of Regent Avenue North and 59th Avenue North.
- Third-degree assault on the 4900 block of West Broadway Avenue.
