Included in the Crystal Police Department’s May 25-31 reports were these incidents:
May 25 - Motor vehicle theft on the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North
May 26 - No reports
May 27 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
May 28 - Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway
- Damage to property on the 5600 block of Yates Avenue North
- Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street
- Theft on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North
May 29 - Theft on the 4900 block of West Broadway
May 30 - No reports
May 31 - Recovery of a stolen vehicle on the 5500 block of West Broadway
- Theft on the 5300 block of West Broadway
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.