Included in the Crystal Police Department’s May 25-31 reports were these incidents:

May 25 - Motor vehicle theft on the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North

May 26 - No reports

May 27 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

May 28 - Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway

- Damage to property on the 5600 block of Yates Avenue North

- Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street

- Theft on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North

May 29 - Theft on the 4900 block of West Broadway

May 30 - No reports

May 31 - Recovery of a stolen vehicle on the 5500 block of West Broadway

- Theft on the 5300 block of West Broadway

