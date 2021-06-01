crystal badge

Included in the Crystal Police Department’s May 18-24 reports were these incidents:

May 18 - No reports

May 19 - No reports

May 20 - Theft on the 5200 block of Hampshire Avenue North

May 21 - Abandonment of vehicle on private property on the 3000 block of Idaho Avenue North

- Theft on the 4700 block of 58th Avenue North

- Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle on the 5900 block of 38th Avenue North

- Assault on the 7000 block of 60th Avenue North

May 22 - Indecent exposure on the 5500 block of Louisiana Avenue North

- Theft on the 4700 block of 58th Avenue North, 4200 block of Louisiana Avenue North

May 23 - Tampering with a vehicle on the 7000 block of 43rd Avenue North

- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

May 24 - Vehicle theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway, 4100 block of Douglas Drive North

Recommended for you

Load comments