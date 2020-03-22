Included in the department’s March 12 to 19 reports were these incidents:
Assault
March 16 - 5900 block of West Broadway; 2900 block of Edgewood Avenue North
March 18 - 5900 block of West Broadway; 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North
Controlled substance
March 13 - Intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Vera Cruz Avenue North
March 16 - 7800 block of 36th Avenue North
March 18 - 5100 block of West Broadway; Intersection of Douglas Drive North and 42nd Avenue North
Criminal damage to property
March 16 - Willow Bend
Disorderly conduct
March 16 - 2900 block of Edgewood Avenue North; 5900 block of West Broadway; 3100 block of Welcome Avenue North
March 18 - 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North
March 13 - 5900 block of Quail Avenue North
March 16 - Willow Bend
March 18 - 5000 block of 53rd Avenue North
Possession of ammunition
March 18 - 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North
Smuggling contraband
March 18 - Intersection of Douglas Drive North and 42nd Avenue North
Theft
March 12 - 4700 block of 36th Avenue North
March 13 - 5200 block of Douglas Drive North; 5500 block of Welcome Avenue North; Willow Bend
March 16 - 5700 block of 32nd Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway
March 17 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
March 18 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5300 block of West Broadway
Vehicle theft
March 18 - 7700 block of Winnetka Avenue North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.