crystal police

Included in the department’s March 12 to 19 reports were these incidents:

Assault

March 16 - 5900 block of West Broadway; 2900 block of Edgewood Avenue North

March 18 - 5900 block of West Broadway; 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North

Controlled substance

March 13 - Intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Vera Cruz Avenue North

March 16 - 7800 block of 36th Avenue North

March 18 - 5100 block of West Broadway; Intersection of Douglas Drive North and 42nd Avenue North

Criminal damage to property

March 16 - Willow Bend

Disorderly conduct

March 16 - 2900 block of Edgewood Avenue North; 5900 block of West Broadway; 3100 block of Welcome Avenue North

March 18 - 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North

March 13 - 5900 block of Quail Avenue North

March 16 - Willow Bend

March 18 - 5000 block of 53rd Avenue North

Possession of ammunition

March 18 - 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North

Smuggling contraband

March 18 - Intersection of Douglas Drive North and 42nd Avenue North

Theft

March 12 - 4700 block of 36th Avenue North

March 13 - 5200 block of Douglas Drive North; 5500 block of Welcome Avenue North; Willow Bend

March 16 - 5700 block of 32nd Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway

March 17 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

March 18 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5300 block of West Broadway

Vehicle theft

March 18 - 7700 block of Winnetka Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

