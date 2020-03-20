Included in the department’s March 4-11 reports were these incidents:
Assault
March 4 - on the 5600 block of Welcome Avenue North
Criminal damage to property
March 9 - 5500 block of Unity Avenue North; 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North
Disturbing the peace
March 4 - 5600 block of Welcome Avenue North
March 10 - 6700 block of 50th Avenue North
Drugs
March 4 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Lakeland Avenue North
March 6 - Intersection of 31st Avenue North and Douglas Drive North
Forgery
March 9 - 3300 block of Winpark Drive
Fraud with card
March 9 - 300 block of Willow Bend; 7800 block of 36th Avenue North
March 10 - 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North
Fraud by swindle
March 6 - 5600 block of Welcome Avenue North
March 10 - 5100 block of Edgewood Avenue North
Obstruction - false name provided
March 4 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Lakeland Avenue North
Pawning another’s property
March 5 - 5700 block of Rhode Island Avenue North
Possession and receiving stolen property
March 9 - 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North
Theft
March 4 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
March 5 - 5400 block of 51st Avenue North; 5700 block of Rhode Island Avenue North
March 6 - 4500 block of Louisiana Avenue North
March 9 - 5500 block of Unity Avenue North; 7800 block of 36th Avenue North
March 10 - 3300 block of Douglas Drive North
Theft of a motor vehicle
March 9 - 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
