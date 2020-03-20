crystal badge

Included in the department’s March 4-11 reports were these incidents:

Assault

March 4 - on the 5600 block of Welcome Avenue North

Criminal damage to property

March 9 - 5500 block of Unity Avenue North; 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North

Disturbing the peace

March 4 - 5600 block of Welcome Avenue North

March 10 - 6700 block of 50th Avenue North

Drugs

March 4 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Lakeland Avenue North

March 6 - Intersection of 31st Avenue North and Douglas Drive North

Forgery

March 9 - 3300 block of Winpark Drive

Fraud with card

March 9 - 300 block of Willow Bend; 7800 block of 36th Avenue North

March 10 - 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North

Fraud by swindle

March 6 - 5600 block of Welcome Avenue North

March 10 - 5100 block of Edgewood Avenue North

Obstruction - false name provided

March 4 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Lakeland Avenue North

Pawning another’s property

March 5 - 5700 block of Rhode Island Avenue North

Possession and receiving stolen property

March 9 - 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North

Theft

March 4 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

March 5 - 5400 block of 51st Avenue North; 5700 block of Rhode Island Avenue North

March 6 - 4500 block of Louisiana Avenue North

March 9 - 5500 block of Unity Avenue North; 7800 block of 36th Avenue North

March 10 - 3300 block of Douglas Drive North

Theft of a motor vehicle

March 9 - 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

