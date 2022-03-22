Included in the department’s March 8-14 reports were these incidents:

March 8 - Third-degree driving while impaired on the 5700 block of Corvallis Avenue North.

- Theft and receiving stolen property on the 5500 block of Broadway Avenue.

- Scam on the 3000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Warrant arrest on thee 5200 block of West Broadway Avenue.

- Disorderly conduct on the 5300 block of West Broadway Avenue.

- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue.

March 9 - Theft on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Driving while impaired, refusing to submit to a chemical test, driving without a valid license and failing to yield right of way to emergency vehicle on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

- Fraud on the 5300 block of 52nd Avenue North.

March 10 - Third-degree damage to property, theft and possession of burglary tools on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North.

- Theft on the 5400 block of 51st Avenue North.

- Theft of mail on the 6900 block of 46th Place North.

- Driver failed to stop after a collision on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Theft on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Suspicious activity on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.

March 11 - Threats of violence on the 3500 block of Douglas Drive North.

March 12 - Third-degree driving while impaired, speeding, driving without a valid license and giving an officer false information near the corner of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

- Theft on the 3300 block of Florida Avenue North.

March 13 - Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Orchard Avenue North.

March 14 - Warrant arrest, disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process and giving an officer false information on the 4700 block of Welcome Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3200 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Theft by swindle, forgery and identity theft on the 5600 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

