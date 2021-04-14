Included in the Crystal Police Department’s March 31 through April 4 reports were these incidents:
March 31 - Theft on the 3200 block of Xylon Avenue North
- Drugs on the 5100 block of Hanson Court North
April 1 - Tampering with a vehicle on the 3100 block of Louisiana Avenue North
- Theft on the 3000 block of Kentucky Avenue North
- Assault on the 5000 block of 56th Avenue North
April 2 - Theft on the 5700 block of Rhode Island Avenue North
April 3 - Drugs at the intersection of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81
- Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
April 4 - Theft on the 3400 block of Xenia Avenue North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
