crystal car

Included in the Crystal Police Department’s March 31 through April 4 reports were these incidents:

March 31 - Theft on the 3200 block of Xylon Avenue North

- Drugs on the 5100 block of Hanson Court North

April 1 - Tampering with a vehicle on the 3100 block of Louisiana Avenue North

- Theft on the 3000 block of Kentucky Avenue North

- Assault on the 5000 block of 56th Avenue North

April 2 - Theft on the 5700 block of Rhode Island Avenue North

April 3 - Drugs at the intersection of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81

- Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

April 4 - Theft on the 3400 block of Xenia Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Tags

Load comments