Included in the Crystal Police Department’s March 3-6 reports were these incidents:

March 3 - Theft on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Vehicle theft on the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Fraud reported on the 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue.

March 4 - Theft reported on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Burglary reported on the 6800 block of 37th Avenue North.

March 5 - Drugs at the intersection of Grimes Avenue North and 36th Avenue North.

- Theft reported on the 5700 block of Adair Avenue North.

- Tampering with a vehicle reported at the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

March 6 - Theft reported on the 5600 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

- Receiving stolen property reported on the 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue.

