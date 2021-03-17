Included in the Crystal Police Department’s March 3-6 reports were these incidents:
March 3 - Theft on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Fraud reported on the 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue.
March 4 - Theft reported on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Burglary reported on the 6800 block of 37th Avenue North.
March 5 - Drugs at the intersection of Grimes Avenue North and 36th Avenue North.
- Theft reported on the 5700 block of Adair Avenue North.
- Tampering with a vehicle reported at the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
March 6 - Theft reported on the 5600 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property reported on the 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue.
