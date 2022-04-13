Included in the department’s March 29 through April 4 reports were these incidents:

crystal police badge

March 29 - Vandalism on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

March 30 - Vehicle property damage on the 3500 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Failure to notify owner of property damage after a traffic collision on the 4600 block of Nevada Avenue.

- Trespassing notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Counterfeiting of currency, using or possessing, on the 5100 block of 56th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5100 block of 56th Avenue North.

April 1 - Third-degree burglary on the 6300 block of 56th Avenue North.

April 2 - Theft on the 3500 block of Nevada Avenue North.

- Driver failed to stop after a traffic collision on the 4900 block of West Broadway Avenue.

- Fifth-degree assault on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

April 3 - Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue.

April 4 - Receiving stolen property on the 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Check forgery on the 7000 block of 56th Avenue North.

- Third-degree driving while impaired and fourth-degree damage to property on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments