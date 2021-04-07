crystal badge

Included in the department’s March 25 to 30 reports were these incidents:

March 25 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

- Fraud on the 5500 block of West Broadway

March 26 - Burglary reported on the 5400 block of Angeline Avenue North

- Theft on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North

March 27 - Vehicle theft on the 5100 block of Douglas Drive North

- Theft on the 6700 block of Dudley Avenue North; 3000 block of Douglas Drive North; 90 block of Willow Bend

March 28 - Assault on the 5200 block of 56th Avenue North

March 29 - Stolen vehicle recovered at the intersection of Hanson Court North and West Broadway

