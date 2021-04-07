Included in the department’s March 25 to 30 reports were these incidents:
March 25 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
- Fraud on the 5500 block of West Broadway
March 26 - Burglary reported on the 5400 block of Angeline Avenue North
- Theft on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North
March 27 - Vehicle theft on the 5100 block of Douglas Drive North
- Theft on the 6700 block of Dudley Avenue North; 3000 block of Douglas Drive North; 90 block of Willow Bend
March 28 - Assault on the 5200 block of 56th Avenue North
March 29 - Stolen vehicle recovered at the intersection of Hanson Court North and West Broadway
