Included in the department’s March 22-28 reports were these incidents:
March 22 - First-degree damage to property and intentionally discharging a firearm on the 5400 block of 53rd Avenue North.
March 23 - A driver failed to stop following a traffic collision near the corner of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.
March 24 - Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 47th Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Recklessly handling or using a dangerous weapon on the 5000 block of Wilshire Boulevard.
- Trespassing and theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 5300 block of Angeline Avenue North.
March 25 - Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
March 26 - Report of a dangerous dog near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Quail Avenue North.
- Driving while impaired on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
March 27 - Fifth-degree assault on the 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Bass Lake Road and West Broadway Avenue.
March 28 - Theft on the 6900 block of 54th Avenue North.
- A pedestrian was injured in a motor vehicle accident near the corner of 32nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- Warrant arrest on the 3200 block of Douglas Drive North.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support your local newspaper!
SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTARY SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.