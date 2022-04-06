Included in the department’s March 22-28 reports were these incidents:

March 22 - First-degree damage to property and intentionally discharging a firearm on the 5400 block of 53rd Avenue North.

March 23 - A driver failed to stop following a traffic collision near the corner of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.

March 24 - Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 47th Avenue North and County Road 81.

- Recklessly handling or using a dangerous weapon on the 5000 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

- Trespassing and theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 5300 block of Angeline Avenue North.

March 25 - Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.

- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

March 26 - Report of a dangerous dog near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Quail Avenue North.

- Driving while impaired on the 4900 block of West Broadway.

- Theft on the 4900 block of West Broadway.

March 27 - Fifth-degree assault on the 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway.

- Theft on the 5700 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Bass Lake Road and West Broadway Avenue.

March 28 - Theft on the 6900 block of 54th Avenue North.

- A pedestrian was injured in a motor vehicle accident near the corner of 32nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.

- Warrant arrest on the 3200 block of Douglas Drive North.

