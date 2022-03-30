Included in the department’s March 15-21 reports were these incidents:
March 15 - Property damage to motor vehicle near the corner of Hampshire Avenue North and 40th Avenue North.
- Traffic collision with unattended vehicle on the 7300 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Theft by check on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon near the corner of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.
March 16 - Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property and theft on the 5700 block of 32nd Avenue North.
March 17 - Possession or sale of a small amount of marijuana near the corner of 51st Avenue North and Winnetka Avenue North.
- Identity theft and theft of a motor vehicle on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
March 18 - Identity theft on the 3400 block of Adair Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North.
- Theft on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Speeding, failing to stop for traffic signal and fleeing a police officer near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Highway 100.
March 19 - Warrant arrest, speeding and possession or sale of a small amount of marijuana near the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and County Road 81.
March 20 - Driving while impaired near the corner of Louisiana Avenue North and 63rd Avenue North.
- Driving while impaired on the 6200 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
March 21 - Theft of a motor vehicle on the 7600 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.
