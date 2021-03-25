Included in the Crystal Police Department’s March 10-15 reports were these incidents:
March 10 - A theft was reported on the 3100 block of Winnetka Avenue North, 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
March 11 - Voting by an ineligible voter on the 4000 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Disorderly conduct and destruction of property on the 5200 block of West Broadway.
March 13 - Stolen property recovered on the 3200 block of Willow Bend.
- Identity theft reported on the 4700 block of 58th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6500 block of Bass Lake Road.
March 14 - Stolen vehicle recovered on the 4700 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Property recovered on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.
March 15 - Fleeing the scene in a vehicle at the intersection of I-394 and Highway 169.
- Theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
