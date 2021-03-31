crystal car

Included in the Crystal Police Department’s March 10-15 reports were these incidents:

March 10 - Theft reported on the 3100 block of Winnetka Avenue North, 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

March 11 - Ineligible voter reported to knowingly vote on the 4000 block of Douglas Drive North

- Disorderly conduct and destruction of property on the 5200 block of West Broadway

March 13 - Stolen property recovered on the 3200 block of Willow Bend

- Identity theft reported on the 4700 block of 58th Avenue North

- Theft reported on the 6500 block of Bass Lake Road

March 14 - Stolen vehicle recovered on the 4700 block of 36th Avenue North

- Property recovered on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North

March 15 - Fleeing the scene in a vehicle at the intersection of I-394 and Highway 169

- Theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North

