Included in the Crystal Police Department’s June 8-14 reports were these incidents:

June 8 - Damage to property on the 5700 block of Elmhurst Avenue North

- Theft of a vehicle on the 5500 block of West Broadway; 4100 block of Colorado Avenue North; 6900 block of 54th Avenue North

June 9 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

June 10 - Receiving stolen property, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, and damage to property at the intersection of 57th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North

June 11 - Assault on the 5700 block of 56th Avenue North

- Threats of violence on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North

- Theft on the 3400 block of Winnetka Avenue North

June 12 - No reports

June 13 - No reports

June 14 - Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

