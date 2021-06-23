Included in the Crystal Police Department’s June 8-14 reports were these incidents:
June 8 - Damage to property on the 5700 block of Elmhurst Avenue North
- Theft of a vehicle on the 5500 block of West Broadway; 4100 block of Colorado Avenue North; 6900 block of 54th Avenue North
June 9 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
June 10 - Receiving stolen property, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, and damage to property at the intersection of 57th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North
June 11 - Assault on the 5700 block of 56th Avenue North
- Threats of violence on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North
- Theft on the 3400 block of Winnetka Avenue North
June 12 - No reports
June 13 - No reports
June 14 - Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
