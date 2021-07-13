crystal badge

Included in the department’s June 29-July 5 reports were these incidents:

June 29 - Theft reported on the 1-100 block of Willow Bend

June 30 - Drugs on the 3600 block of Colfax Avenue North

- Theft reported on the 5400 block of Louisiana Avenue North

- Vehicle theft reported on the 200 block of Willow Bend

July 1 - Theft reported on the 200 block of Willow Bend; 4900 block of West Broadway Avenue

- Fraud reported on the 3200 block of Utah Avenue North

June 2 - Robbery reported at the intersection of Quail Avenue North and 49th Avenue North

- Theft reported on the 5700 block of West Broadway Avenue

July 3 - No incidents reported

July 4 - Burglary reported on the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North

- Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle at the intersection of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81

July 5 - A theft was reported on the 100 block of Willow Bend; 5300 block of Douglas Drive North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

