Included in the department’s June 29-July 5 reports were these incidents:
June 29 - Theft reported on the 1-100 block of Willow Bend
June 30 - Drugs on the 3600 block of Colfax Avenue North
- Theft reported on the 5400 block of Louisiana Avenue North
- Vehicle theft reported on the 200 block of Willow Bend
July 1 - Theft reported on the 200 block of Willow Bend; 4900 block of West Broadway Avenue
- Fraud reported on the 3200 block of Utah Avenue North
June 2 - Robbery reported at the intersection of Quail Avenue North and 49th Avenue North
- Theft reported on the 5700 block of West Broadway Avenue
July 3 - No incidents reported
July 4 - Burglary reported on the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North
- Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle at the intersection of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81
July 5 - A theft was reported on the 100 block of Willow Bend; 5300 block of Douglas Drive North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
