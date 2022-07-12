Included in the department’s June 28 to July 4 reports were these incidents:

June 28 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property at Becker Park.

- Identity theft and warrant arrest on the 5000 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.

- Animal bite on the 5100 block of Edgewood Avenue North.

June 29 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Driving after license cancellation near the corner of Florida Avenue North and 34th Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4200 block of Louisiana Avenue North.

June 30 - Theft on the 5700 block of Brunswick Avenue North.

- Theft on the 6400 block of 61st Avenue North.

July 1 - Identity theft on the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North.

July 2 - Theft on the 5200 block of West Broadway.

- Theft on the 5600 block of West Broadway.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 300 block of Willow Bend.

July 3 - Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Theft on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.

July 4 - Theft on the 3900 block of Edgewood Avenue North.

- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.

