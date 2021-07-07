Included in the department’s June 22-28 reports were these incidents:
June 22 - Theft reported on the 6600 block of 46th Place North
June 23 - Harassment on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North
June 24 - Receiving stolen property at the intersection of 56th Avenue North and Jersey Avenue North
June 25 - Theft on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North
- Theft and fleeing an officer on the 5200 block of West Broadway Avenue
June 26 - Drugs and weapons violation at the intersection of 34th Avenue North and Edgewood Avenue North
June 26 - No reports
June 27 - Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North; 8600 block of 33rd Avenue North
June 28 - Damage to property on the 6800 block of 56th Avenue North
- Vehicle theft on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North
- Assault on the 3400 block of Major Avenue North
- Pawning another’s property on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.