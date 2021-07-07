crystal badge

Included in the department’s June 22-28 reports were these incidents:

June 22 - Theft reported on the 6600 block of 46th Place North

June 23 - Harassment on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North

June 24 - Receiving stolen property at the intersection of 56th Avenue North and Jersey Avenue North

June 25 - Theft on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North

- Theft and fleeing an officer on the 5200 block of West Broadway Avenue

June 26 - Drugs and weapons violation at the intersection of 34th Avenue North and Edgewood Avenue North

June 26 - No reports

June 27 - Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North; 8600 block of 33rd Avenue North

June 28 - Damage to property on the 6800 block of 56th Avenue North

- Vehicle theft on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North

- Assault on the 3400 block of Major Avenue North

- Pawning another’s property on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

